Central Columbia “Team A” wins Valley Envirothon again

SUNBURY –Back-to-back first place finishes for Central Columbia High School at the Susquehanna Valley Envirothon. Central Columbia “Team A” won the competition for the second straight year Tuesday at Shikellamy State Park Marina, where about 190 high school students from Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties participated.

Mackenzie Fish is a team member and senior at Central Columbia, “It feels really good. It was something I was looking forward to, especially since winning last year. I knew I really wanted to get that again this year, so it was really special.”

Central Columbia “Team A” earned 375 points to win the competition. The team also won the individual county award for Columbia County, as well as two of the five stations…those include Soils (98 points) and Forestry (88 points).

But junior student and team member Cody Lehman says there were some challenges in the aquatics station, and there were some time management challenges in the wildlife station. But he says good team work was key, “I felt like we really worked well together as a team. We spent a lot of class time preparing for it. I definitely give a lot of credit to our teachers, Mr. Brown and Mr. Seesholtz. They spent a lot of time going over the different stations we go through, especially the ones that people aren’t as familiar with.”

Central Columbia “Team A,” along with the rest of the individual county winners, will head to the Pennsylvania State Envirothon May 21 and 22 at University of Pittsburgh Johnstown. Mifflinburg “Team A”, the individual winner for Union County, was second with 334 points. See the entire list of winners below.

Individual County Winners:

Columbia- Central Columbia “Team A,” 375 points

Union – Mifflinburg “Team A,” 334 points

Snyder – Selinsgrove “Team B,” 298 points

Northumberland – Mount Carmel “Team B,” 294 points

Montour – Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech “Team A,” 217 points

Team station winners:

Soils: Central Columbia “Team A,” 98 points

Current issues: Mifflinburg “Team A,” 76 points

Forestry: Central Columbia “Team A,” 88 points

Aquatics: Bloomsburg Christian “Team B,” 70 points

Wildlife: Bloomsburg Christian “Team B,” 86 points