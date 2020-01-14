Census Count Accuracy ‘Critcal’ :AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 1/14/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s second lady, Giselle Fetterman, will help lead a campaign to raise awareness of this year’s Census Bureau count and éncourage residents to respond to the census. State officials said Monday that Fetterman will tour the state, making stops in Philadelphia and Centre, Erie, Allegheny, Lancaster and Luzerne counties over the next three months.

Her husband is Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. Meanwhile, 94 non-profit community organizations are working together to encourage their targeted communities to return census forms. Wolf’s administration said Pennsylvania receives $26.8 billion annually for federally funded programs, based on the census Thats about $2,000 per Pennsylvanian per year.

SCRANTON (AP) – A former Pennsylvania stockbroker who was kicked out of the securities industry and ordered to pay millions of dollars in damages to customers he allegedly fleeced faces trial on criminal fraud charges. Anthony Diaz was fired by five brokerages and resigned from another amid persistent customer complaints and rules infractions. Yet he kept investing other people’s money until Wall Street’s self-regulator had seen enough and permanently barred him in 2015. Some clients say they lost their life savings because of Diaz. The ex-broker has pleaded not guilty. Jury selection began Monday in Scranton.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is warning Range Resources to fix a Marcellus Shale natural gas well that it maintains has leaked methane since 2011 and contaminated groundwater and streams in north-central Pennsylvania. Wolf’s Department of Environmental Protection issued an order Monday that gives Range Resources two months to submit a plan to reduce the gas migration and, after the department approves the plan, four months to submit a plan to plug the well. Range Resources contends that the methane in the groundwater is naturally-occurring. Range has 30 days to appeal the order to the Environmental Hearing Board.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is drawing criticism for circulating a fake photo of two Democratic leaders wearing traditional Muslim attire in front of the Iranian flag. Muslim American advocates say the amplification of that imagery amounts to promoting Islamophobic tropes. Trump retweeted the manipulated photo after Democrats criticized the administration’s rationale for orchestrating the killing of a top Iranian general. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham tells Fox News the tweet was intended to show Democrats “almost taking the side of terrorists and those who were out to kill the Americans.” No Democrats have praised the slain Iranian general.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. budget deficit through the first three months of this budget year is up 11.8% from the same period a year ago, putting the country on track to record its first $1 trillion deficit in eight years. The Treasury Department said Monday that the deficit from October through December totaled $356.6 billion. Both government spending and revenues set records for the first three months of this budget year, but spending rose at a faster clip than tax collections, pushing the deficit total up. The Congressional Budget Office is projecting that the deficit will hit $1 trillion this year.

UNDATED (AP) – Democrat Cory Booker has dropped out of the presidential race after failing to qualify for the December primary debate. Booker announced Monday that he was ending a campaign whose message of unity and love failed to gain traction in a political era marked by chaos and anxiety. The U.S. senator from New Jersey had struggled in polling and fundraising since launching his bid last February. Booker was unable to qualify for the January debate stage. Booker’s departure leaves a field that was once the most diverse in history with just one remaining African American candidate.

.HOLLYWOOD (AP) – Todd Phillips’ much-debated supervillain origin story and R-rated box-office smash “Joker” topped all films with 11 Academy Awards nominations on Monday. Vying for second place with 10 nominations apiece are three films: Martin Scorsese’s elegiac crime epic “The Irishman,” Quentin Tarantino’s 1960s Los Angeles fairy tale “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and Sam Mendes’ World War I tale “1917.” The nominations had some surprises, with Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce missing out on their first Oscar nominations. The 92nd Academy Awards will be held on Feb. 9 in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Nominees for the Academy Awards are sharing stories of the moments they heard about the recognition. Best actor nominee Leonardo DiCaprio tells The Associated Press on Monday that he’s been fortunate to work with great filmmakers. One of those filmmakers is Quentin Tarantino, who is nominated for best director and screenplay for “”Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” which starred DiCaprio. Taika Waititi talked about whether his daughters are old enough to be aware of his film on intolerance in Hitler’s Germany and its Oscar nominations. Antonio Banderas says being a first-time nominee at age 59 makes him feel “very young.”

LONDON (AP) – Britain’s pragmatic Queen Elizabeth II has brokered a deal to secure the future of the monarchy, charting a course for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, that allows them to live part time in Canada while still remaining firmly tied to the House of Windsor. The British monarch says a summit of senior royals on Monday was “constructive,” and that it had been “agreed that there will be a period of transition,” to the couple’s new life. The meeting at the queen’s Sandringham estate marks the first face-to-face talks with Harry since he and Meghan unveiled their wish to step back from royal roles.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bruins star Brad Marchand overskated the puck at center ice on a shootout attempt, clinching the Philadelphia Flyers’ 6-5 victory over Boston. Travis Konecny scored in the fifth round of the shootout for Philadelphia, and Marchand lined up for his turn needing to score to keep the game going. The two-time All-Star charged toward the resting puck but barely nipped it as he skated past. Officials met briefly before signaling that the game was over. Because Marchand made contact with the puck, it was considered a shot attempt. Travis Sanheim scored twice in regulation for the Flyers, who rallied from a three-goal deficit.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers got 21 points and a late block from T.J. Warren to close out a 101-95 victory over Philadelphia. The 76ers led by 11 midway through the third quarter and looked like they might hold on after retaking a 92-89 lead with 3:36 left in the game. Instead, the Pacers charged back and took the lead for good when Myles Turner made two free throws with 1:41 to go. They closed it out at the free-throw line. Ben Simmons led the 76ers with 24 points and 14 rebounds.

Monday’s Scores By The Associated Press

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bellefonte 44, St. Marys 40

Central Columbia 57, Bloomsburg 46

Central Dauphin 38, State College 30

Danville 71, Southern Columbia 31

Hughesville 60, Muncy 25

Millersburg 69, Susquenita 38

Montoursville 46, Shikellamy 42 This game was on WKOK and WKOK.com. You can hear the podcast on our podcast page.

Shamokin 64, Jersey Shore 56

Sullivan County 61, South Williamsport 53

Upper Dublin 53, Line Mountain 25

Warrior Run 74, Midd-West 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marian Catholic 43, Lourdes Regional 36

Mifflinburg 54, Montoursville 51

Montgomery 40, Bucktail 30

Schuylkill Haven 34, Columbia-Montour 32

Selinsgrove 43, Milton 29

South Williamsport 45, Benton 27

Warrior Run 52, Millville 40

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final OT New Orleans 117 Detroit 110

Final Indiana 101 Philadelphia 95

Final Boston 113 Chicago 101

Final Oklahoma City 117 Minnesota 104

Final Portland 115 Charlotte 112

Final Orlando 114 Sacramento 112

Final L.A. Lakers 128 Cleveland 99

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Montreal 2 Calgary 0

Final N-Y Rangers 6 N-Y Islanders 2

Final SO Philadelphia 6 Boston 5

Final Washington 2 Carolina 0

Final St. Louis 4 Anaheim 1

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Phoenix at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Memphis 8 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee 8 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Clippers 10:30 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State 10:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vegas at Buffalo 7 p.m.

Boston at Columbus 7 p.m.

Detroit at N-Y Islanders 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto 7 p.m.

Chicago at Ottawa 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg 8 p.m.

San Jose at Arizona 9 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado 9 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton 9 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(3)Duke at Clemson 7 p.m.

(6)Kansas at Oklahoma 9 p.m.

(7)San Diego St. at Fresno St. 11 p.m.

(11)Louisville at Pittsburgh 7 p.m.

TCU at (12)West Virginia 9 p.m.

VCU at (13)Dayton 8 p.m.

DePaul at (14)Villanova 8:30 p.m.

(17)Maryland at Wisconsin 9 p.m.

Nebraska at (21)Ohio St. 6:30 p.m.

(23)Texas Tech at Kansas St. 8 p.m.

