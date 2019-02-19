Celebrity service night at Applebee’s to sponsor Camp Cadet

HUMMELS WHARF – Eatin’ good to sponsor the neighborhood cadet program. For the first time at its Selinsgrove location Wednesday night, Applebee’s is hosting a Celebrity Service Night to benefit Susquehanna Valley Law Enforcement Camp Cadet.

Rick Blair is the Community Services Officer for the Pennsylvania state police, “We’ll have troopers, local law enforcement officers, and other volunteers from camp, who will be attempting to be good waiters and waitresses. Tips that you leave that night go directly to Camp Cadet.”

The fundraiser runs from 5-9 p.m., and event will run despite the upcoming winter weather forecast.

Trooper Blair says Camp Cadet strives to provide a fun, structured environment in a one week residential camp for youth ages 12-15 in Union, Snyder, Northumberland, and Montour Counties. He says the camp has made a big difference in some campers’ lives, “We get some great letters from kids, and run into kids throughout the year and they talk about how camp really changed them. Sometimes we sit and wonder, ‘What can we do in a week?’ But it’s really unique to see what happens to the kids. Every year there’s a story that comes out.”

You can hear more about the program from WKOK Sunrise on the WKOK Podcast page.