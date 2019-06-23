Celebration for return of Selinsgrove’s town clock

SELINSGROVE – Nearly 150 people celebrated the return of Selinsgrove’s 97-year old clock after it was removed for restorations last April. The Promotions Committee of Selinsgrove Projects Inc. (SPI), hosted the event, Saturday, at the corner of Market and Pine streets in downtown Selinsgrove.

“The clock is a local landmark and means a lot to the Selinsgrove community. It was great to see its return and hear it chime throughout the downtown again,” said Sara Lauver, volunteer of SPI and borough council member.

Local businesses donated food, root beer and a special “Grover Ale” for the event, and a promotional clock mascot, named Grover McClintock, was unveiled.

Selinsgrove’s mayor, Jeff Reed, gave a proclamation, author, Jim Campbell, outlined the clock’s almost 100-year history and clock committee member, Carol Handlan, told attendees about the year long restoration process, which took place in Ohio. (Anthony Fuza)