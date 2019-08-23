Celebrating tomatoes at the farmers market

SELINSGROVE — A Snyder County weekly event is having a special occurrence this week in honor of an abundant fruit this time of year. The Selinsgrove Farmers Market holds their first Tomato Fest from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Market and Pine Streets.

Chair, Sara Lauver, says the event is meant to be a fun and educational way to bring more families to the market. Local farmers will be highlighting this year’s crops and tomato-focused recipes will be available.

At 11:00 a.m., a children’s “Tomato Derby” will take place in the center of the market, to teach kids about the important ingredients needed to grow tomatoes. They will race to give their tomato sunlight, rain and soil and end with a scavenger hunt for ingredients to make tomato sauce. The Selinsgrove Farmers Market takes place every Saturday, May through October.