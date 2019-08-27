Cautious optimism regarding the future of the Montour Preserve

DANVILLE – The Montour Preserve is saved…for now. The annual lease renewal and the future of the Montour Preserve were hot topics at the Montour Area Recreation Commission’s monthly board meeting Monday night. MARC Director Bob Stoudt asked the board to renew the lease, which was approved by the board of directors.

However, he says there is still plenty of work to be done when it comes to raising funds to keep the Montour Preserve open to the public in the years ahead. At the August meeting, Stoudt said state funding has run out and fundraising efforts have only given the commission enough funding to run the preserve another year.

At last night’s meeting Stoudt said they have a possible source of income to investigate, “I can’t get into specific details, but the Montour County Commissioners are currently working to develop a new source of funding for us to make up for our shortfall. I don’t have an answer for you here tonight. I can’t give specifics at tonight’s meeting. But I do have confidence that, hopefully by our September meeting, we will be able to offer something more tangible and hopefully have better news to report.”

It takes about $130,000 to run the preserve annually and so far, only about $30,700 has been raised through fundraising. Stoudt says fundraising was quick early on when they started back in 2015, but has slowed significantly in recent years, “Unfortunately for the last two and a half years, we have not brought in a significant new amount.”

Stoudt said a 10 percent cut in the Montour Preserve budget, which equates to about $33,000 in cuts, will be necessary to balance this year’s budget.