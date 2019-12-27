Catholics Pay $84M to Sex Abuse Victims: AP PA Headlines, Scores

AP PA Headlines 12/27/19

HARRISBURG (AP) – Pennsylvania dioceses offer $84M to 564 clergy abuse victims. An Associated Press review finds that Pennsylvania’s Roman Catholic dioceses have paid nearly $84 million to 564 victims of sexual abuse. Seven of the state’s eight dioceses launched victim compensation funds in the wake of a landmark grand jury report on sexual abuse by Catholic clergy.

The funds were open to claims for a limited time this year. The tally is sure to grow in 2020 as compensation fund administrators work through a backlog of claims. One survivor says the money won’t make him rich, but he hopes it will make his life a little better and help him to put the abuse behind him.

ALLENTOWN (AP) – A Pennsylvania man faces criminal charges after authorities say he barricaded himself inside a home and fired shots at police. The standoff started around 11 p.m. Wednesday in Allentown and concluded about six hours later when the man surrendered to officers.

It wasn’t immediately clear what had spurred the standoff or if anyone else was in the residence during that time. Police said 24-year-old Tyler Hartenstine faces five counts each of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He was shot by a police officer during the standoff and is in stable condition.

Features

UNDATED (AP) –A North Carolina couple awoke just after midnight on Christmas to the sounds of clanking coming from their first floor. In a panic, they hid in a closet and called 911 to report a possible home intrusion. WGHP-TV reports responding Forsyth County deputies searched the home and found a robot vacuum clanking about. Homeowner Thomas Milam says the couple had only had the vacuum for about two days.

BOSTON (AP) — Former President John F. Kennedy’s letter reassuring a young girl that Santa was safe during the Cold War is being featured this month in Boston. The JFK Presidential Library and Museum is displaying a carbon copy of the letter along with other holiday-themed artifacts in its lobby.

Kennedy’s 1961 letter was addressed to an 8-year-old Michigan girl, who wrote to the president about her concerns that the Russians would kill Santa if they tested a nuclear bomb in the North Pole. Kennedy said Santa had told him recently that he was fine and was planning to deliver presents on Christmas as usual.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A 65-year-old Colorado man is jailed after witnesses say he robbed a bank in Colorado Springs, walked outside and threw money out of the bag and then said ‘Merry Christmas.’ He then walked to the coffee shop next door and sat down and waited for police. Dion Pascale told KKTV that bystanders picked the money up and gave it back to the bank teller. Police say thousands of dollars are still missing. The man is jailed on $10,000 bail and a court date is set for Thursday.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee boy born without functioning hands asked Santa for a new pair last year, and his community came together this Christmas to make the gift possible. The Leaf-Chronicle reports 11-year-old Gavin Sumner was gifted his new prosthetic hands Monday at the Montgomery County Mayor’s Office during a ceremony he didn’t know was organized just for him. When met with Gavin’s request last year, his mom posted a plea for help on Facebook that was answered by Bedstone Creative in Clarksville. The local IT company that specializes in 3D printing and prototypes for businesses decided to fund the entire project.

DETROIT (AP) — Here’s a Christmas gift you’d never forget: a kidney. WOOD-TV reports that doctors in Detroit removed a kidney from Logan Bosselaar on Christmas Eve and transplanted it to his wife, Vanessa. They live in the Grand Rapids area. The surgery had been in the works for weeks. Doctors were surprised that Logan was a perfect transplant match for his 24-year-old wife, who has a serious kidney disease. Vanessa says her husband is “now a piece of me.”

EUSTIS, Neb. (AP) — A western Nebraska woman is known in her small town as “The Santa Lady.” The North Platte Telegraph reports that Nancy Laier has collected more than 9,000 items related to jolly old Saint Nick over 50-plus years. Santa items fill both floors and every room of her home in Eustis about 165 miles west of Lincoln. She gives tours but asks that visitors call in advance to make sure she’s home. Many items in her collection are life-sized. A lot are animated and produce various sounds. She said she found a lot of items when others threw them away.

CLEARWATER (AP) – A Florida waitress who had just depleted her bank account to make a car repair received a $2,000 tip on Christmas Eve from regulars with whom she had shared her financial woes. Lynette Baio said the couple left her a check with the eye-popping amount Tuesday. Baio has worked at the Speggtacular in Clearwater for five years. Last month, Baio spent $2,000 on a car repair, and the topic came up in conversation with the couple a few weeks ago. When they returned for dinner on Christmas Eve, they left the check as a tip.

WOODBURY, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota police officer who cited a 61-year-old widow for trying to steal groceries from a Walmart had a change of heart when he realized she was caring for numerous children and was desperate. After citing the woman for shoplifting a few days before Thanksgiving, Woodbury Officer Bryan Wagner looked further into her story and found her story checked out. He tore up the ticket and went to a local food pantry, which loaded his squad car with food for the family. When he dropped it off, Lindgren was overcome with gratitude. She calls Wagner her “hero.”

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A museum devoted to the Jeep is expected to open in Toledo in 2022. The Jeep Experience museum will have interactive exhibits, and the team behind it plans to model the facility around the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee and the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The group anticipates about 250,000 visitors a year and believes it will attract international tourism. The project is expected to cost $40 million. Various Jeep models have been manufactured in Toledo since the 1940s. A model of the Jeep Wrangler and the Jeep Gladiator are currently made at Toledo’s Fiat Chrysler plant..

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The Philadelphia Eagles are a win away from making the playoffs. All the Eagles have to do to win the NFC East is beat the New York Giants on Sunday. The numbers say that should not be too tough. Philadelphia (8-7) has won six straight against New York and 10 of 11. The streak includes a 23-17 overtime win earlier this month in a game New York build a 17-3 halftime lead behind Eli Manning. He got the start because Daniel Jones sprained an ankle. Jones returned as quarterback last weekend and threw for five touchdowns in an overtime win over Washington.

UNIVERSITY PARK (AP) – Penn State has hired Kirk Ciarrocca as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He held the same role for Big Ten foe Minnesota for the past three seasons. Ciarrocca replaces Ricky Rahne, who was named the head coach at OId Dominion earlier this month. Penn State plays Memphis in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday. Ciarrocca grew up as a Nittany Lions fan and has deep ties to Pennsylvania. He guided the Gophers’ offense to a breakout year as quarterback Tanner Morgan set single-season program records for yards and touchdowns.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Pittsburgh 34, Eastern Michigan 30

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bloomsburg 56, Danville 43

Columbia-Montour 54, Immanuel Christian 6

Muncy 44, Shenandoah Valley 38

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Detroit 132 Washington 102

Final New York 94 Brooklyn 82

Final Memphis 110 Oklahoma City 97

Final Dallas 102 San Antonio 98

Final 2OT Minnesota 105 Sacramento 104

Final Utah 121 Portland 115

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Cleveland at Boston 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Charlotte 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Orlando 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Miami 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Golden State 10:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Boston at Buffalo 7 p.m.

Carolina at N-Y Rangers 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Nashville 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg 8 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at Chicago 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim 10 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose 10 p.m.

