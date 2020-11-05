Cases continue to rise in the Valley, but no new deaths; State coronavirus cases the highest in one day yet

HARRISBURG – No new coronavirus deaths in the Valley, but 54 new cases and nine more hospitalizations were reported Thursday. Also, an increase of 14 inmate cases at SCI-Coal Township. And, the state reported its highest daily increase of 2,900 cases, bringing the statewide total to 220,566. The Department of Health also reports 47 new deaths statewide, with just under nine thousand Pennsylvanians dying from the virus. Across the Valley:

Northumberland County- 38 new cases (1,681 total with 112 deaths)

Snyder County- eleven new cases (541 total with 18 deaths)

Union County- three new cases (759 total with 11 deaths)

Montour County- two new cases (316 total with11 deaths.

In Valley prisons:

SCI Coal Township now has 118 active inmate cases (+14) and five active staff cases.

USP Allenwood there are seven active inmate cases and 13 active staff cases. (no change)

USP Lewisburg has four active inmate cases and two active staff cases. (no change)

At Valley universities: Bucknell two active student cases and 31 total. No changes at Bloomsburg or Susquehanna.

At Valley hospitals, updated Thursday: