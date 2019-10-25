Case made for local community college at summit in Sunbury

SUNBURY – More calls continue for a community college to come to the Valley. The message was further pressed during a Community College Summit at the Albright Center in Sunbury, where about 50 people attended.

Lenaire Ahlum is the Executive Director of the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project. She says this message needs to be sent out to the public through different venues, “Social media, church organizations, senior centers, anywhere there’s a group that needs the business, like rotary or Kiwanis…those are the groups we need to meet with.”

Ahlum says it’s also critical to educate local leaders on the importance of local community colleges, especially to skeptical county commissioners, “This is critical to our regional infrastructure…to our businesses, like we just heard, this HR panel was stating unequivocally, that a regional, local community college would indeed help them to retain and recruit local people who want to live and be here.”

You can hear more from Ahlum during a panel discussion about this topic from Friday’s On The Mark. We also had more discussion about this topic with Randy Smith, President of the Rural Community College Alliance. You can find both those discussions on the WKOK Podcast Page or visit WKOK on Apple Podcasts or Google Play and subscribe.