Carriers Say They’ll Fight Robocalls: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is marshaling more money to help pay for better water treatment in suburban Philadelphia communities where testing has shown tap water contaminated with toxic industrial compounds used in products like nonstick cookware, carpets, firefighting foam and fast-food wrappers. Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced $3.8 million in aid and urged the federal government to clean up the chemicals called perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

Contamination in suburban Philadelphia is traced to sources including Horsham Air Guard Station and the former Naval Air Warfare Center. The state has already approved $5 million for the Warminster Municipal Authority, $3 million for Warrington Township and $10 million for the Horsham Water and Sewer Authority. Wolf’s administration is sampling drinking water statewide for the chemicals, crafting a state drinking-water limit and creating a cleanup plan.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A suburban Philadelphia factory owner found guilty of retaliating against employees who cooperated with federal safety inspectors has been ordered to pay more than $1 million in back wages and punitive damages. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that a judge ordered the fine earlier this month. A federal jury decided in April that William Lloyd, of Montgomeryville, fired two employees in 2014 and 2015 out of retaliation.

OSHA says the firings happened while the company was in the midst of an Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigation. OSHA was investigating because a worker lost part of three fingers in a 2014 accident with a steel-binding press. A judge said the two workers were fired publically and “alarmingly close in time to OSHA events.” OSHA has designated Lloyd Industries as a “severe violator” with 40 serious injuries over nearly two years.

NEW YORK (AP) — Major phone companies are telling the country’s state attorneys general that they will do more against robocalls. It’s the latest step from government and industry to combat the growing problem. Americans get nearly 5 billion calls from scammers, telemarketers, debt collectors and others every month. The agreement echoes some steps already taken by regulators and Congress, which is working on anti-robocall bills.

The state Attorneys General say phone companies will offer call-blocking tools free to all but traditional landline users. They will also block calls for everyone at the network level. The Federal Communications Commission has called on phone companies to block unwanted calls and expects carriers not to charge. It also calls on them to make sure caller ID numbers are real, not faked. The agreement doesn’t have a timeline.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign is rallying and training a corps of female defenders, mindful that Trump’s shaky standing with women could sink his hopes of reelection next year.

They’ll be leading volunteer training sessions in 13 battleground states, including Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Ohio.

It’s a recognition of the president’s persistent deficit with women that could be made worse by an economic slowdown. In 2016 and over the course of Trump’s presidency, women have been consistently less supportive of him than men have been. The most recent Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found, for instance, that while 42% of men approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president, just 30% of women agree.

BEKASI, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian man is walking more than 700 kilometers (430 miles) backward from his village in eastern Java to the country’s capital to raise awareness about deforestation. Medi Bastoni began his arduous expedition on July 18 from his home on the slope of Mount Wilis, a dormant volcano in East Java province that has been affected by deforestation.

The 43-year-old is expected to arrive in the capital, Jakarta, on Friday. He hopes to meet President Joko Widodo, and ask him to re-plant trees on Mount Wilis and elsewhere. “I’m doing this to raise people’s awareness of deforestation,” Bastoni told The Associated Press on Thursday when he reached Jakarta’s satellite city of Bekasi, about 22 kilometers (13 miles) east of the capital. “I need the president’s support to help reforestation efforts, hand-in-hand with other communities.”

Indonesia for many years has chopped down its rainforests faster than any other country, profiting paper and palm oil conglomerates while causing social and environmental problems. Rapid forest loss and greenhouse gas emissions have made Indonesia the fourth biggest contributor to global warming after China, the U.S. and India.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Ceremonies this weekend in Virginia will commemorate the arrival of enslaved Africans there 400 years ago. Events marking their arrival in August 1619 will include a “Healing Day” on Sunday on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay in Hampton. That’s where two ships traded men and women from what’s now Angola for food and supplies from English colonists. A bell will ring for four minutes.

The weekend ceremonies in tidewater Virginia will unfold against the backdrop of rising white nationalism across the country, racist tweets by President Donald Trump and a lingering scandal surrounding the state’s governor and a blackface photo. The 1619 arrival is considered a pivotal moment in American history. It presaged a legacy of race-based slavery that still haunts the United States today.

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Walmart says it will reopen its El Paso store where 22 people were killed in a mass shooting this month, but only after the entire interior of the store is rebuilt. Walmart says the project is expected to take three to four months. The project will include an on-site memorial honoring the victims of the shooting and recognizing the “binational relationship between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez” in Mexico.

Authorities say the suspected El Paso gunman, Patrick Crusius, confessed to targeting Mexicans during the August 3rd shooting. Walmart says nearly all of the 400 employees at the El Paso store have been reassigned to other nearby locations. Walmart says the company believes reopening the store is an important step in healing from the tragedy.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The man who presides over New Zealand’s parliament has been called a baby whisperer. He was in action again this week, gently rocking, bottle feeding and burping a colleague’s infant as a lawmaker ranted about gas prices. Speaker Trevor Mallard held baby Tutanekai for about 15 minutes during a fiery general debate Wednesday after spotting lawmaker Tamati Coffey with his 6-week-old son.

Mallard said Friday he’s been trying to make parliament a more family-friendly place by adding baby chairs, family rooms and, soon, a slide. He’s also increased the flexibility around family leave for lawmakers. Mallard, who has six grandchildren, said he’s worked hard to help out his colleagues.

And he’s been in plenty of demand: There are currently seven lawmakers with babies and he figures there have been a dozen since he began his role nearly two years ago. The most famous parliamentary infant is Neve, the daughter of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who in June 2018 became just the second elected world leader in modern history to give birth while holding office.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched four innings in his return from the injured list, giving up one run as the Washington Nationals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1. Scherzer allowed four hits, struck out three and walked one. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was put on the IL on July 26 with a strain in his upper back _ a day earlier, he made his first start since being on the injured list with a back issue.

Trace McSorley will be too valuable for special teams with performances like this. The rookie quarterback threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score, helping the Baltimore Ravens beat the Philadelphia Eagles 26-15 for their 16th straight preseason win. The game was stopped with 11:43 remaining in the fourth quarter because of lightning.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning to Ray Sherman to serve as the club's interim wide receivers coach following the death of Darryl Drake. This is Sherman's second stint with the Steelers. He served as the team's offensive coordinator in 1998 under former head coach Bill Cowher. The 67-year-old Sherman has made 10 coaching stops in the NFL during his lengthy career, last serving as wide receivers coach for the St. Louis Rams from 2012-15.

