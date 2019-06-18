Caregiver attempts to poison patients

MONTANDON – A Montandon woman is jailed after police say she was attempting to poison an elderly couple. Milton state police say the incident occurred last Thursday at a home in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.

Milton troopers say 37-year-old Tina Young, who was a caregiver for the couple, admitted to putting ground up pieces of rodent poison in the couple’s cigarettes. Young admitted to troopers she was attempting to kill them for having her fired from her job.

Young was arraigned in Magisterial District Judge Michael Diehl’s courtroom and bail was set at $250,000. Young was unable to post bail and was sent to Northumberland County Prison. A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for June 26.