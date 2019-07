SNYDERTOWN – Emergency responders are heading to the scene of a crash along Snydertown Road just outside Sunbury. According to the Northumberland County Fire Wire on Facebook, the accident was first reported just after 6:30 a.m. Monday. Emergency responders say a car went into a tree and entrapment is reported.

They are asking motorists to avoid Snydertown Road between Main Street and Anthracite. Injuries are unknown as this time. We’re working to gather more details.