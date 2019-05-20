Car crash at the car wash

SHAMOKIN DAM – An injury accident of a different sort along Routes 11 & 15 Saturday in Snyder County. State police say a crash happened at a car wash in Shamokin Dam when Joyce Phillips of Selinsgrove was in the process of leaving the car wash, and her car accidently accelerated.

She hit an open door on a car at a vacuum, hit a car on the highway and then struck several more vacuums. Phillips was taken to Sunbury Community Hospital. DH & L Ambulance, Shamokin Dam Fire Departments assisted at the scene.