Capital One Data Breech: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 7/30/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is warning that food stamp benefits for about 200,000 people are jeopardized by a Trump administration move to stop allowing states to exceed federal income eligibility thresholds. Wolf said Monday that such a change would primarily affect the elderly, the disabled and lower-income families. He also says it’ll result in fewer school lunches.

In Pennsylvania, more than 1.7 million people are in the food stamp program, called the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP. Current federal guidelines forbid people who make more than 130% of the poverty level from getting food stamps. But most states bypass the limits under a federal policy that allows people who receive benefits through other government programs to automatically qualify for SNAP. The Trump administration seeks to end that policy.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a bill ensuring that a victims’ compensation fund related to the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money. Appearing in the Rose Garden on Monday with first responders from the 2001 terrorist attacks, Trump approved a bill extending the fund through 2092, essentially making it permanent.

The $7.4 billion fund had been rapidly depleting, and administrators recently cut benefit payments by up to 70%. The bill passed Congress on a bipartisan basis but only after delays by some Republicans that exposed the legislative branch to withering criticism from activists, including comedian Jon Stewart. More than 40,000 people have applied to the fund, which covers illnesses potentially related to being at the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon or Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after the attacks.

NEW YORK (AP) — Teens _ don’t be surprised if your parents suddenly suggest that you spend MORE time playing video games. And it’s not because they no longer believe your brains will turn to mush if you do. Chances are more likely that they’ve heard of a certain young man named Kyle Giersdorf. The 16-year-old from Pottsgrove, in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania has won $3 million dollars for playing video games _ in this case, Fortnite.

He became the first solo champion in the Fortnite World Cup, held in New York City on Sunday. To give you an idea of how big that is, Kyle took home more money from playing Fortnite that day than Tiger Woods won for winning the Masters golf tournament. Kyle wasn’t the only big winner; the runner-up won $1.8 million and a team that won as a duo split $3 million.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

SEATTLE (AP) — Have a Capital One card _ or recently applied to get one? Time to start worrying. The company says a hacker got hold of the personal information of more than 100 million people applying for credit. The bank, based in McLean, Virginia, says it learned about the breach on July 19 _ and reached out right away to law enforcement for help. The FBI has arrested the alleged culprit _ and The Washington Post reports the suspect lives in Seattle. Capital One says it doesn’t think the purloined information was used for fraud _ but says it continues to investigate. The data includes credit scores and balances _ plus Social Security numbers of about 140,000 customers. Capital One says it will offer free credit monitoring services to those affected.

NEW YORK (AP) — Kathy Griffin says two days into the fallout of her 2017 photo posing with a fake severed head of President Donald Trump, she knew she should film what was happening. She was losing jobs, making headline news and the topic of widespread scrutiny, not to mention the subject of a government investigation into whether she was a credible threat. “I kept saying, ‘I think this is an important, historic story,'” Griffin told The Associated Press. “The President and the Department of Justice shouldn’t make you unemployable and uninsurable.”

The problem was no one wanted anything to do with her. So, she picked up her iPhone and began filming. There’s no glam, no production crew — not even microphones. Griffin says she just knew she needed to capture what was happening in the moment and to keep it real. The result is a feature film, “Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story” that’s part documentary, part comedy special. She financed it herself and carried a poster from interview to interview on a recent press day. “Look, I made it at Kinkos, OK? I’m still on the D-list,” she quipped, referring to the Bravo reality series that earned her two Emmy Awards.

NEW YORK (AP) — Raise your hand if you can think of some different ways CNN will approach the second Democratic presidential debate, which will unfold over two nights in Detroit on Tuesday and Wednesday. That’s a hint. CNN pledges not to ask questions that require a show of hands by the politicians or that confine all the contenders to a one-word “yes” or “no” answer. NBC News moderator Chuck Todd tried both of these last month for the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates’ first debate.

“Invariably a question can be open for interpretation,” said Sam Feist, CNN’s Washington bureau chief. “Trying to simplify a question into a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer can be confusing and may not always be fair.” Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper will moderate the two-hour debates, which begin at 8 p.m. ET both nights. With tougher rules governing participation in the third debate in September, it will be the last time so many candidates — 20 of them — will have the debate spotlight.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has filed a federal claim to ownership of the wreckage of the last ship known to bring enslaved people from Africa to the U.S. The so-called admiralty claim presented by Alabama in federal court asks a judge to declare the state the true owner of the Clotilda, which was discovered earlier this year in state waters.

The claim, filed Friday, also seeks to ensure the Alabama Historical Commission has the exclusive right to the site. The commission says the action is an attempt to prevent salvagers from disturbing the ship or taking artifacts from it. In 1860, the Clotilda smuggled more than 100 enslaved people to the U.S. It was then burned to avoid detection. The captives were freed after the Civil War and settled in the area.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jury on Monday found that Katy Perry’s 2013 hit “Dark Horse” improperly copied a 2009 Christian rap song in a unanimous decision that represented a rare takedown of a pop superstar and her elite producer by a relatively unknown artist. The verdict by a nine-member federal jury in a Los Angeles courtroom came five years after Marcus Gray and two co-authors, first sued in 2014 alleging “Dark Horse” stole from “Joyful Noise,” a song Gray released under the stage name Flame.

The case now goes to a penalty phase, where the jury will decide how much Perry and other defendants owe for copyright infringement. Questions from the jury during their two full days of deliberations had suggested that they might find only some of the defendants liable for copyright infringement. The case focused on the notes and beats of the song, not its lyrics or recording, and the questions suggested that Perry might be off the hook.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — DeSean Jackson is back in Philadelphia five years after former Eagles coach Chip Kelly released the three-time Pro Bowl pick following his best season. He is 32 now but hasn’t lost a step. Jackson and Carson Wentz were in sync throughout practice Monday, the team’s fourth time on the field in training camp.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jose Iglesias’ grand slam completed Cincinnati’s 10-run second inning, and the Reds beat the Pirates 11-6 after Pittsburgh traded scheduled starter Jordan Lyles to the Brewers for a prospect. The last-place Pirates lost their ninth straight, their longest skid since they dropped 10 in a row in 2011.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies bolstered their beleaguered rotation. Left-hander Jason Vargas was acquired from the New York Mets on Monday for Double-A catcher Austin Bossart. He could start Friday night against the Chicago White Sox on normal four days’ rest. Zach Eflin, who is scheduled to pitch that night, has a 10.46 ERA in his last six starts.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils host the Giant’s tonight at 6:30pm. When the Phils are on the air, WKOK.com and the app will have the last half hour of the WKOK Late Day News Roundup, and CBS Sportsradio.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final San Diego 8 Baltimore 1

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 7 Kansas City 3

Final Detroit 7 L-A Angels 2

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 6 Atlanta 3

Final Cincinnati 11 Pittsburgh 6

Final Miami 11 Arizona 6

Final Colorado 9 L-A Dodgers 1

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

Baltimore at San Diego 3:40 p.m.

Arizona at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami 7:10 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland 10:07 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

Detroit at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta at Washington 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Chicago at Connecticut 7:00 p.m.

Phoenix at Washington 7:00 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas 10:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved