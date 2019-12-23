Capital News: Representative David Rowe in on a ‘Oh Holy Night’ duet

HARRISBURG – Twas not quite the night before Christmas, and all through the state house, lawmakers were off, but one Valley lawmaker was still working the keys. The piano keys that is. Newly elected state house member David Rowe (R-85th, Lewisburg) played piano at the state capital rotunda with another lawmaker last week.

State house members David Rowe of Lewisburg and Andrew Lewis (R-Dauphin) of Dauphin County rolled a pair of pianos into the Capitol rotunda. They played while a few visitors watched, the rotunda Christmas tree was fully illuminated.

See the video here: https://www.penncapital-star.com/blog/watch-2-pa-house-republicans-play-a-duet-of-o-holy-night-in-the-capitol-rotunda/

Photo Credit: Andrew Lewis