Candidates Nights for the Lewisburg LMV coming up

LEWISBURG— The League of Women Voters of Lewisburg Area will hold two candidates nights before the May 21 Municipal Primary Election and U.S. 12th Congressional District Special Election.

The first Candidates Night is Tuesday, May 14 starting at 6:30 p.m. with a “Meet and Greet” for candidates. The panel will begin at 7:00 p.m., and includes candidates for Kelly Township Supervisor, Magisterial District Judge, Lewisburg Area School Board Director, and Milton School Board Director. The host site is the East Buffalo Township Building, 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg.

The second Candidates Night is Thursday, May 16 at 6:30 p.m. with another “Meet and Greet”. The panel will begin at 7:00 p.m., and includes candidate for Buffalo Township Supervisor, Mifflinburg School Board Director, and Union County Commissioner. The host site is the Carriage Corner Restaurant, 257 East Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg.

More information at www.lwvlewisburgarea.org