Union County Dems candidate’s meet and greet is this weekend

LEWISBURG – In Union County, there is now another chance to meet the candidates in the upcoming 85th district state house special election August 20 and see people running in the November’s election. The Union County Democratic Committee will host a Candidates Meet & Greet this Sunday.

All Democrat candidates for the August 20 special election and November 5 elections are invited. The public is invited to the event this Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Lewisburg Area Recreation Park’s large pavilion.