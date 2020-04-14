Cancelled: Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade

LEWISBURG — The Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade has been cancelled. The organizers of the parade announced Tuesday morning, that in the interest of safety for the community, parade participants and spectators, they decided to cancel the 2020 parade.

In a release, they said they hoped for a celebration of the enduring American spirit, and that spirit will endure, and will be celebrated at an appropriate date. Organizers say they may have some kind of observance as healing and nature allows, but most of their focus will be on the 2021 parade.

In the interest of safety for our community, participants and spectators, the Union County Veterans 4th of July Committee has decided to cancel the 2020 Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade.

We wished for this event to be a celebration of the enduring American spirit. The American spirit will endure and we will celebrate our military veterans and all of those who worked to keep our communities running safely during this difficult time. We will do this at a more responsible time.

We are not ruling out the possibility of doing something in the 2020 calendar year as time, healing and nature allows. As of right now, we are focusing on planning our parade celebration in Lewisburg on June 26, 2021.

Thank you and stay well.

Terry Burke

President, Union County Veterans 4th of July Committee