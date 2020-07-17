Campus Theatre plans August reopening…with improvements

LEWISBURG – When you step foot back inside The Campus Theatre next month, you’ll notice some big improvements. In a release, leaders of the Campus Theatre say they are ‘happily anticipating reopening’ in August after being closed due to the pandemic.

Executive Director Scott Magnelli says the theatre took this time to make the improvements, such as refurbishing the original ticket kiosk to put it back into use. A point of sale software system has also been installed to make purchases more efficient, as well as a members-only entrance.

They say Plexiglas barriers are being installed at the concession stand as well, along with hand sanitizer stations, and social distancing markings. In addition, owner Bucknell University is completing attic repairs.