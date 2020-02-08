Campus Theatre hosting Red Carpet Party and Valentine’s Day special

LEWISBURG – Two big events are coming up at The Campus Theatre in Lewisburg celebrating The Academy Awards and Valentine’s Day.

Donna Padilla, a spokeswoman for the Camus tell us they are hosting their annual Hollywood’s Big Night Out: Red Carpet Party this Sunday. Doors open at 6:30pm and the Academy Awards air at 8 p.m., the awards will be projected the big screen. This is a fundraiser for the theatre and the public is invited. Attendees will be able to enjoy cocktails and appetizers from local restaurants. Admission is $20 and is free to members.

Later this month, the Campus Theatre will then host a Valentine’s Day event. Next Friday, February 14 at 8 p.m., she says they’ll have a screening of the 1953 American romantic-comedy classic, ‘Roman Holiday!’ Tickets are $15, but does not include a $5 admission fee per person to the film. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

