Campus Theatre Closing Again Due to COVID-19

LEWISBURG – After reopening for just a week in the midst of the pandemic, The Campus Theatre in Lewisburg will be closing again due to the recent surge in cases. The venue says the closing is temporary and it will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and stay in close communication with regional and state health agencies.

The venue says you can stay connected for the latest updates via Facebook, Twitter Instagram, and its website, campustheatre.org. The Campus Theatre had reopened to the public last Friday with many precautions in place.