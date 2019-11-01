Campus Theater hosts ‘Matty’ show, honoring Christy Mathewson

SUNBURY — A very unique story comes to life on stage in Lewisburg this weekend. That story is of legendary baseball hall of famer Christy Mathewson, and his times.

The story is being presented in an acclaimed one-man show at the Campus Theater Sunday, and Jack Fisher, Friend of Betty Cook Committee member, says Mathewson was the first of his kind, “We consider Mathewson to be America’s first true sports hero, and that’s truly what he was, nationwide.”

“An Afternoon with Matty,” is being performed by Eddie Frierson, who, by all accounts, fully embodies Mathewson, “He’s Matty in person, and he’s very knowledgeable and you’ll learn a lot about not only Matty and baseball but some of the period, other players, interesting human interest type stories that are woven into his program.”

“An Afternoon with Matty” is being presented by the Friends of Betty Cook Sunday at the Campus Theater in Lewisburg at 1pm. Tickets are available through the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership at their website at LewisburgPA.com or call (570)523-1743.

To hear the full conversation with Jack Fisher you can go to WKOK’s podcast page at WKOK.com.