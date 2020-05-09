Downtowns Open: Businesses reopen on Market Streets in Valley

SELINSGROVE — In Selinsgrove, Cottage on Pine reopened Friday, owner Helen Walter encouraged visitors to follow social distancing guidelines, and wear a mask. She said this is typically a busy time prior to Mother’s Day, and she said she had a wide range of ‘mother appropriate’ gifts.

Several of the shops along Lewisburg’s quaint Market Street retail strip reopened Friday, though most remained shuttered. “I think it’ll take a while” for things to get back to normal, said Lucie Knauer, who was calling customers to pick up repair work at her shop, Antiques at 221. “I think a lot of people are feeling cautious.”

Connie Harter said the eight-week closure of her two boutiques, Retrah and Dwellings, cost her more than $50,000. “I put all my personal money in to pay all my bills, so now I have to earn all that back,” Harter said, after a few customers had trickled in Friday. “The bills kept coming and the creditors kept calling.”

(Staff and wire reports)