Businesses begin cleanup after protests turn into disorder

WKOK Staff | May 31, 2020 |

A mounted unit helps keep order during a protest against the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Pittsburgh. People nationwide protested the Memorial Day death of Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis. (Shane Dunlap/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Businesses in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh began to clean up Sunday after peaceful protests over George Floyd’s turned into a night of destruction in the two cities and in others around the country. In Philadelphia, business owners, workers and volunteers were sweeping up broken glass and boarding up broken windows in blocks near Philadelphia’s City Hall. In a few spots, people could still be seen emerging from broken-into stores carrying bags. Crews were also cleaning up anti-police and other graffiti scrawled on the walls of City Hall. Both cities implemented citywide curfews that were to be in effect Sunday night as well.

