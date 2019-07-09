CSIU & CPWDC business and education summit this week

MILTON – A business and education summit is coming to the Valley. The Central Pennsylvania Workforce Development Corporation and the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit is hosting a business and education summit on July 10 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

It’s the third annual Principals Summit and will share how the single most important competitive advantage in today’s workforce academic knowledge and technical skills.

John Kurelja, Chief Academic Officer at CSIU, tells us that education expert Mark Perna will be there speaking, “It’s an excellent opportunity for the community to hear one of the best speakers I’ve ever heard talk about millennials, education, and the workforce, and what the current state of affairs is in career development.”

Following Perna’s presentation, the launching of Path to Careers which helps business and education connections happen will take place.

The summit is being held at Milton Area High School and there will be a complimentary lunch and book included.