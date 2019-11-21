Bullying video surfaces from Lourdes Regional, PD investigating

COAL TOWNSHIP – Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School is responding after a video of a bullying incident between two students surfaced on social media earlier this week. In a letter posted on its website, school officials say they were first made aware of the incident late Tuesday evening. They said the incident occurred after the school lunch break Tuesday.

The school says administration met with both students, informed the Diocese of Harrisburg, and reported it to Coal Township Police. The school says police are investigating the incident and additional actions may be taken, pending the outcome of the investigation. You can see a full statement here.

The Diocese also released a statement, saying it also informed police of the situation and the school is reviewing the incident. The Diocese also says safety of students and staff is a top priority and this type of behavior will not be tolerated. See the Diocese’s full statement below.

“Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School is currently reviewing the incident which occurred earlier this week. The school’s administrative team has spoken to the students involved and we also quickly informed Coal Township Police of this situation. While the school and Coal Township police continue to investigate this incident, the school has taken certain actions, and after the investigation is complete the school may take additional action. We thank God that no students were physically harmed. The safety of all students and staff is a top priority for the school and this type of behavior will not be tolerated.”