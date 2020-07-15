Buffalo Wild Wings shooter could face death penalty

SELINSGROVE – A Paxinos man accused of a double murder outside a Hummels Wharf restaurant has learned he could face the death penalty. The Daily Item reports 55-year-old Christopher Fernanders was informed by District Judge John Reed during a morning arraignment the death penalty is ‘potentially on the table.’

Snyder County DA Mike Piecuch tells WKOK its ‘premature’ to make a decision to seek the death penalty, but will be reviewed once the investigation is completed.

Fernanders is accused of killing 46-year-old Heather Campbell of Trevorton and 52-year-old Matthew Bowersox of Mifflinburg in the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot last Friday night.