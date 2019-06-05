Buffalo Valley PD: Damage to North Shore Railroad vehicles reported

LEWISBURG – Police are searching for suspects responsible for slashing the tires of six North Shore Railroad company vehicles. Buffalo Valley Regional Police say the incident occurred Monday between 3 and 3:30 p.m. It occurred while the vehicles were parked along the 400 block of River Road in East Buffalo Township, Union County.

Officers say the vandals slashed the front drivers side tires of the railroad vehicles. Officers believe the tires were punctured with a knife. Anyone with information is asked to call Buffalo Valley Regional Police at 570-524-4302.