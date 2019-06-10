Budget Talks in Private: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 6/10/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With strong tax collections oiling the gears, Gov. Tom Wolf and top lawmakers are working under the hood of a new spending plan as they head into the final weeks before lawmakers break for summer. Front and center is an approximately $34 billion budget package that’s expected to pass before July 1. Top Republican lawmakers are steering much of the work right now on budget-related legislation.

Meanwhile, the Democratic governor is pressing them to take up at least a couple of his top agenda items before they leave the Capitol until September. Republicans have made it clear that they’ll block Wolf’s $4.5 billion proposed infrastructure and community development package. Wolf crisscrossed Pennsylvania all spring to build support for it and his aides say it’ll pass if put to a vote.

DENVER, Pa. (AP) — A hand-painted flag carried into battle by a black Union regiment during the Civil War is going up for auction in Denver PA, in Lancaster County. Morphy Auctions will sell off the piece of history June 13. Pre-bidding is underway online . It’s one of 11 such flags painted by African American artist David Bustill Bowser, the son of a fugitive slave. It’s the only known surviving flag.

The auction house says seven others are known only from photographs. They were sent to the military museum at West Point in 1906, but were thrown out in the 1940s. The flag up for auction depicts a black soldier waving goodbye to Columbia, the female personification of America, beneath a banner reading, “We Will Prove Ourselves Men.” The 127th Regimental banner is expected to fetch about $250,000.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Democratic leaders may be in no rush to launch an impeachment inquiry but the party is launching a series of hearings this week on Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report. The slate of hearings on the Russia probe means lawmakers are picking up the pace on an investigation that some in the party hope leads to impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Democrats are trying to draw attention to allegations that Trump sought to obstruct a federal investigation, and they want to highlight his campaign’s contacts with Russia during the 2016 election. They’ll lay the groundwork for an appearance from Mueller himself, despite his stated desire to avoid the spotlight. The hearings will focus on the two main topics of Mueller’s report, obstruction of justice and Russian election interference.

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say lightning struck a motorcyclist on a Florida interstate, causing a crash and his death. The Florida Highway Patrol tells news outlets the lightning strike hit the driver Sunday afternoon as he rode southbound on Interstate 95, cracking the 45-year-old’s now-burning helmet and sending him off the roadway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene in east-central Florida. Florida troopers say an off-duty Virginia state trooper witnessed the lightning strike and its aftermath. WOGX-TV says authorities confirmed the motorcyclist is a 45-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina. His identity wasn’t immediately released.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After nearly 20 years and a dozen films, the current batch of X-Men movies is going out with a whimper, not a bang. “Dark Phoenix” has earned a franchise low of $33 million in its opening weekend _ good enough only for a second-place finish. First place went to “The Secret Life of Pets 2.” Meanwhile, much of the Hollywood buzz is about Dark Phoenix. Critics say the quality wasn’t up to snuff _ and it got even worse reviews than the widely-dissed “X-Men: Apocalypse.” Unfortunately for the movie, audiences who showed up seemed to concur with the critics _ giving it a deadly B-minus on CinemaScore.

LONDON (AP) — It’s the ultimate good review, one could say. Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman has been honored by Queen Elizabeth II _ the monarch she’s about to play on the Netflix royal family TV drama “The Crown.” Colman was given the honor of being named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire. Colman won a best-actress Oscar this year for playing 18th-century monarch Queen Anne in “The Favorite.” She plays Elizabeth in the upcoming third season of “The Crown,” which is currently in production. Colman said she is “totally thrilled, delighted and humbled” by the honor.

NEW YORK (AP) — “Hadestown,” the brooding musical about the underworld, had a big night at the Tony Awards, winning eight trophies last night. It won for best musical _ and its director, Rachel Chavkin, picked up a rare win for a female director of a musical. Andre DeShields won featured actor in a musical for “Hadestown.” At age 73, it’s his first Tony win.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joey Votto tied the game for Cincinnati with a two-out single in the seventh inning and Eugenio Suárez followed with the go-ahead hit to rally the Reds to over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 and avoid a three-game sweep. Bryce Harper got tangled up in a pair of plays at the plate, scoring from second on a misplayed popup but getting thrown out on an attempted steal of home. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com. The Phils play the Diamondbacks tonight 6:30pm.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mike Moustakas launched a homer that won a new car for a fan, NL MVP Christian Yelich hit his major-league leading 24th home run on his bobblehead day and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 for a three-game sweep. Moustakas connected for his 20th homer, a tiebreaking, two-run drive in the eighth inning that hit a promotional car perched above the right-center field fence. One lucky fan got a new auto to go along with their Yelich bobblehead.

