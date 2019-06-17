Budget Surplus to Ease Passage: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 6/17/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In Pennsylvania, good fiscal times may not necessarily mean good fiscal condition. The rage in the state Capitol right now is the surplus that state government rolled up in the almost-ended fiscal year. But that surplus hasn’t necessarily changed outside views that Pennsylvania has tall fiscal challenges. The surplus is expected to ease the passage of an on-time budget and leave a substantial sum to deposit into a reserve fund.

Such a deposit hits on a key criticism of credit rating agencies, that Pennsylvania lacks reserve cash. Still, Pennsylvania remains among the lowest-rated states by credit-rating agencies, which often criticize the state’s budget-management practices. In a research note last week, Moody’s said Pennsylvania has routinely shown little willingness to enact structural solutions to its budget challenges.

NEW YORK (AP) — It was the escalator ride that would change history. Four years ago on Sunday, Donald Trump descended through the pink marble and brass atrium of Trump Tower to announce his candidacy for president , the first step on a journey few believed would take him all the way to the White House. It turns out the 2015 event might not have happened, at least not on June 16. And the over-the-top staging that featured a crowd including paid actors could have been even more theatrical if one early idea hadn’t been scrapped.

Now, the president who loves to reminisce about that “famous” Trump Tower moment is trying to recreate the magic as he formally launches his re-election bid Tuesday in Florida. Four years in, Trump still is echoing much of the same divisive rhetoric he let fly when he ditched the speech prepared for that original campaign kickoff. His 2015 announcement, according to those involved in the effort, was a classic Trump production aimed at highlighting all the things that made Trump, well, Trump: his brashness, his wealth and his skill for lighting rhetorical fires and watching the press scramble to respond.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has ramped up the rhetoric even higher than usual in this, his latest swipe at The New York Times. Trump claimed the newspaper engaged in a “virtual act of treason” for running a story that said the U.S. was stepping up cyber-intrusions into Russia’s power grid. The Times says it’s an effort to deter future cyber activity by Russia _ on the heels of the nation’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election. For its part, the Times says the “traitor” remark from Trump is “dangerous.” It says it told U.S. officials about the story before it ran _ and no security issues were raised.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg wants to start a family with his husband, Chasten, and says that could happen if he’s in the White House. “I don’t see why not,” the South Bend, Indiana, mayor says in a Father’s Day television interview that also marked his one-year wedding anniversary. He tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that “it wouldn’t be the first time that children have arrived to a first couple, but obviously that’s a conversation I had better have with Chasten before I go into it too much on television. Buttigieg is seeking to become the first openly gay presidential nominee from a major political party.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Are movie audiences all “sequel-ed-out?” Sure seems that way, at least with the ones that marched into theaters this past weekend _ and found that few moviegoers marched in behind them. Two of the biggest disappointments are from movies expected to have built-in audiences, based on past performances: “Men in Black: International” and “Shaft.” The “MIB” sequel was No. 1. But it earned only $28.5 million. By contrast, the movie reportedly took $110 million to make. All three previous Men In Black movies opened well over the $50 million mark at their debuts. Meanwhile, “Shaft” didn’t have a big score at all. It finished sixth, below four holdover films, “The Secret Life of Pets 2,” “Aladdin,” “Dark Phoenix” and “Rocketman.”

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix’s police chief has publicly apologized to members of a family at whom police officers pointed guns and yelled profanities while responding to a report of shoplifting. The parents say their 4-year-old daughter had stolen a doll from the store, unbeknownst to them. They have filed a $10 million claim against the city alleging civil rights violations by police officers.

A video released Friday shows police officers pointing guns and yelling profane commands to a father and a pregnant woman holding a baby. Police Chief Jeri Williams apologized to the family, community and public on Sunday on a Phoenix TV station. Williams added that an internal investigation is under way into the incident from late last month. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego posted an apology to the family on Twitter on Saturday.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police say a burglary suspect with a machete wound from a run-in with an 11-year-old boy has been caught, days after he slipped out of a hospital where he was being treated. Sgt. Shane Brown of the Burlington Police Department says 19-year-old Jataveon Dashawn Hall was arrested yesterday in Burlington after a two-day manhunt.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says Hall faces charges of breaking into a home to burglarize it. Authorities say the home invasion occurred Friday morning and that Hall was chased away by the 11-year-old, who struck him with a machete. The boy was home alone. Hall later sought hospital treatment for head wounds but slipped away Friday evening.

ATLANTA (AP) — Josh Donaldson homered for the third straight game, Mike Foltynewicz allowed only one run in six innings and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 15-1 to win the three-game series and solidify their NL East lead. The lopsided loss revealed serious questions about the lack of depth in the Phillies’ rotation. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues on WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corportation app. The Phils play 6:30pm at the Washington Nationals.

MIAMI (AP) — Josh Bell’s go-ahead double in the seventh helped lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-4 victory over the Miami Marlins. The Pirates rallied from a 4-2 deficit on Corey Dickerson’s pinch-hit RBI double off Miami starter Sandy Alcantara in the sixth and took the lead in the seventh against reliever Nick Anderson on Melky Cabrera’s game-tying triple and Bell’s double that scored Cabrera.

