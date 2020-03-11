AP Update: Bucks County confirms first cases of coronavirus, 15 total in PA

HARRISBURG (AP) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health this morning confirmed three additional presumptive positive case of COVID-19 – two residents from Bucks County and one from Montgomery County. All are adults and in isolation at home. This brings the statewide total to 15 cases; 13 of the cases are presumptive positive and two cases, the Delaware County and Wayne County cases, have been confirmed by the CDC.

Philadelphia’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade has also been canceled. The state’s health secretary isn’t recommending that large gatherings be canceled. But Philadelphia officials are urging people not to attend events of more than 5,000 attendees, including professional sporting events.