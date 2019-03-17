Bucknell women’s basketball wins Patriot League Championship

LEWISBURG – Bucknell women’s basketball is heading back to the big dance. For the second time in three years, the Bison are the Patriot League Champions after a 66-54 win over American Sunday at Sojka Pavilion. It’s also the fourth league championship in program history, and the Bison improve to 28-5 on the year. Bison senior Kaitlyn Slagus was also named Patriot League Tournament MVP, leading the way Sunday with 23 points.

The Bison lead by as many as 11, but held off a late push from American for the win. The Bison will find out who their opponent will be in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Monday night during the Tournament Selection Show at 7 p.m., which can be seen on ESPN.