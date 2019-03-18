Bucknell women to play Florida in NCAA Tournament first round

LEWISBURG – Bucknell women’s basketball is going dancing with its highest seed in program history. Off another Patriot League Championship, the Bison earned the No. 12 seed in the Greensboro region, playing No. 5 seed Florida State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The game will be held Friday at 4 p.m. in Charlotte, NC, and can be seen on ESPN 2.

Head coach Aaron Rousell on the matchup, “I’ve seen pieces of them throughout the season…very, very athletic team, and a very good team. Anybody that comes out of the ACC, and they’ve had some big time wins, is going to give us some trouble. But I really like this group. This is a group that’s been battle tested, a lot of these guys have been there before, and hopefully we’re through the ‘its just cool to be there’ and we can go out there are represent.”

Besides earning the highest NCAA Tournament seed in program history, the Bison senior class also became the winningest senior class in Patriot League history with Sunday’s win against American.

Bucknell Senior forward Kaitlyn Slagus, “It’s been a fun four years for sure, and just to be able to get that Patriot League’s winningest class has been really meaningful. We knew we always just had to take it one game at a time. To get a No. 12 means a lot. I think we were a No. 14 seed last time, so No. 12 seed is huge for us and the program and for the Patriot League in general.”

Rousell says the seniors have come a long way, “This is a group that committed to a program that hopefully we were somewhat on the verge, but it wasn’t like we were doing these things before they got here. To go to postseason play every single year, but just to watch the progression. You saw was Slagus and Kate (Walker) and Kyi (English) were able to do out there in the championship game, a far cry from what they were doing as freshmen playing against Notre Dame four years ago.”

Bucknell was the No. 1 seed throughout the Patriot League Tournament, culminating with winning its second Patriot League Title in three years, and the fourth in program history.