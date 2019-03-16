Bucknell women’s basketball gearing up for Patriot League Championship

LEWISBURG – It’s 1 vs. 2 as the Bucknell women’s basketball team goes for its second Patriot League title in three years. The Bison will host American Sunday at noon at Sojka Pavilion. A win would also give the Bison their fourth Patriot League championship overall.

Bucknell’s athletic department tells us fans attending the game can take advantage of a great ticket deal of four tickets, four hot dogs, four bags of chips, and four sodas for just $42.

To get to this point, Bucknell defeated Loyola 88-63 in the Patriot League Quarterfinals, then defeated Holy Cross 61-33 in Thursday’s Patriot League Semifinals.