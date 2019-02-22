Bucknell University to begin test-optional admission policy

LEWISBURG – A typical high school student, whose SAT scores aren’t the best, now has the option of applying for Bucknell, without submitting their test results. The university has announced submitting standardized test scores will now be optional for students when applying.

The new policy begins with enrollment for the 2020 fall semester. The policy will be offered to all applicants, except for varsity student-athletes, home-schooled students, and international students.

Bucknell is one of only a few undergraduate, institutions to offer the policy across three academic colleges. It also supports the university’s mission to provide greater access to students from varying educational and socioeconomic backgrounds.