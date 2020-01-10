Bucknell University students are safe after earthquake in Puerto Rico

LEWISBURG – Some people from Bucknell University were in Puerto Rico when an earthquake hit last week. 20 students and three staff were there, according to Bucknell University spokesman Mike Ferlazzo.

He tells us, all of the students are safe; they were staying in a retreat house about two hours from the epicenter of the quake. He said they did cut short their visit which was part of the Bucknell’s Building Global Solidarity Puerto Rico Immersion program.

Elsewhere in Puerto Rico, more than 2,000 people are in shelters and AP reports that nearly one million are without electric power. The 6.4-magnitude earthquake killed one person, injured nine others and severely damaged infrastructure in Puerto Rico’s southwest coast. It is being compared with the situation after Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm that hit in September 2017.