Bucknell University announces next Provost

LEWISBURG – Bucknell University has named a new Provost. In a news release Wednesday, the university says Elisabeth Mermann-Jozwiak is the new Provost. She was the Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Gonzaga University.

Bucknell president John Bravman says Mermann-Jozwiak’s extensive mix of academic and administrative experience were big factors in her hire.

Bravman also says her strong belief in and passion for the transformative power of the type of undergraduate education Bucknell provides its students was also a major factor. Bravman says she met with approximately 90 Bucknell students, faculty, and staff during the search.