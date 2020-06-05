Bucknell to return on-campus instruction this fall

LEWISBURG – It looks as though Bucknell University will welcome students back to campus this fall. In a release Friday, Bucknell says it will aim to implement a full academic year of on-campus instruction. It will begin the fall semester Monday, August 17, a week earlier than originally planned.

Fall break will also be eliminated this year and classes will end Friday, November 20. Remote finals will begin Monday, November 30 and end Monday, December 7. January graduation will remain as planned Thursday, January 14, 2021.

Bucknell says its fall planning teams will continue to work on details regarding how the new schedule will affect the classroom experience and other key campus functions. Information on move-in dates, new student orientation, and residential living will be announced in the weeks ahead.