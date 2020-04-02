Bucknell students test negative for COVID-19

LEWISBURG – Two more Bucknell University students who were tested for COVID-19 have tested negative. In a letter, Bucknell Student Health Medical Director Catherine O’Neil says those test results were recently reported to the university and both students are doing well.

A total of three students have been tested for coronavirus at Bucknell since the outbreak, with all students testing negative. Bucknell says as the outbreak continues and if more testing becomes necessary, the university will not be announcing every suspected case related to campus.

Any students tested will be isolated. Those who might have been in close proximity to them will be contacted. The university is conducting its spring semester remotely but there are a few students on campus.