Bucknell student tests negative for COVID-19

LEWISBURG – A Bucknell University student who was tested for COVID-19 has tested negative. In a letter, Bucknell President John Bravman tells us the university learned that news Monday, and the student is doing well.

Bucknell says there are students with permission to stay on campus. The university says if any of those students develop symptoms should call ahead to its student health, not go there immediately. The university is conducting remote learning the rest of the academic year due to the virus.