Bucknell SBDC helping economic recovery in Valley

LEWISBURG – Bucknell University’s Small Business Development Center is pitching in to help hundreds of former Wood-Mode and ACF employees who are still out of work. In a release, the Bucknell SBDC tells us, thanks to a state grant, they are launching the ‘Rural Entrepreneurship Initiative for Regional Economic Recovery from the Closure of Wood-Mode.” It is all thanks to an award given to the SBDC from the state DCED’s Neighborhood Assistance Program.

The SBDC says it will provide educational programming and entrepreneurial skills training thorough a series of outreach initiatives. Those include educational workshops, outreach advising skills, and consulting services. They’ll also have other specialized tools and resource.

These services will be targeted to all displaced employees including former Wood-Mode workers. It will also be open to those who will be affected by the upcoming layoffs at ACF in Milton. The SBDC says it estimates 600 employees are still displaced throughout the region.