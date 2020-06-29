Bucknell Responds to Racism: More listening and understanding

LEWISBURG— Bucknell University’s President, Board Chair, and Public Safety Director have announced steps the university will take to combat racism on campus. In separate letters sent this week from the administration and public safety, several steps are outlined as being crucial to improving race relations. They include listening and understanding, additional employee training on diversity, incorporating injustice and inequality in the curriculum, the creation of an anti-racism fund, and the hiring of a new director of multicultural student services. Also, campus police say they will form a safe community working group, offer diversity workshops to their workers, and form safe communities on campus. President John Braverman said in the letter that the university must and will do better moving forward.