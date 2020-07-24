Bucknell Responds to Racism

LEWISBURG— Bucknell University’s President, Board Chair, and Public Safety Director have announced steps the university will take to combat racism on campus. In separate letters sent recently from the administration and public safety, several steps are outlined as being crucial to improving race relations.

They include more listening and understanding, additional employee training on diversity, and incorporating injustice and inequality in the curriculum. The campus leaders also call for the creation of an anti-racism fund, and the hiring of a new director of multicultural student services.

Also, campus police say they will form a safe community working group, offer diversity workshops to their workers, and form safe communities on campus. President John Bravman said in the letter that the university must and will do better moving forward.