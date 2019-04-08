Bucknell receives over $1 million from NCAA Tourney since 2005

LEWISBURG – Thanks to numerous appearances in “the big dance” since 2005, big money is heading to Bucknell University. The Daily Item reports Bucknell has received $1.39 million since 2005 for either its appearances in the NCAA Tournament or the Patriot League’s allocation to teams that fail to qualify.

The Daily Item says it’s the highest total in the Patriot League, according to an Associated Press data study looking at financial allocations since 1997. Holy Cross is second at $970,000. Bucknell has reached the NCAA Tournament six times since 2005, which included historic wins over Kansas in 2005 and Arkansas in 2006, the first ever Patriot League tournament wins.

Bucknell Deputy Director of Athletics Tim Pavlechko tells The Daily Item more money will roll into all aspects of the university each time the Bison reaches the NCAA Tournament.