Bucknell punter Alex Pechin invited to NFL Combine

LEWISBURG – A Bucknell University football player will get the chance to showcase his skills on a big stage. Punter Alex Pechin has been invited to the NFL Combine, which will be held Thursday, February 27 to Sunday, March 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Pechin was the only Patriot League player out of 337 invitees to this year’s combine and is just the second Bison to attend the NFL Combine in the last four years. Pechin and the six FBS punters invited will take the field for the second day of on-field workouts.

Pechin is the Patriot League’s 14th consensus All-American, the inaugural FCS Punter of the Year and the 2019 STATS FCS Doris Robinson Award Winner as the FCS’s top scholar-athlete. Pechin will graduate as a 15-time All-American.