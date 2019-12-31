Bucknell Professor to speak at Donald Heiter Community Center

LEWISBURG – The latest on the science of addiction—and recovery—will be discussed in an upcoming talk. Noted addiction specialist, Judith Grisel, professor of psychology and neuroscience at Bucknell University, will speak on Sunday January 5.

She will appear from 10:30am to noon at the Donald Heiter Community Center in Lewisburg concerning the root causes of drug addiction. The program is free and open to the public. The event is called a Unitarian Universalist Sunday program.

Grisel is an internationally recognized behavioral neuroscientist with expertise in pharmacology and genetics whose research focuses on determining the root causes of drug addiction.

She is also the author of the New York bestselling book, “Never Enough: The Neuroscience and Experience of Addiction.” Later in the month she will be a speaker at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

For more information, contact [email protected] or 570-374-5369.