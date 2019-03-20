Bucknell Prof: I told investigators about Tyson sex advances

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Bucknell University professor who is one of two sexual misconduct accusers against TV host Neil deGrasse Tyson says she was part of his investigation. Dr. Katelyn Allers says she spoke with investigators for both FOX and National Geographic. Both networks took Tyson off the air during the investigation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tyson is returning to TV. Dr. Allers says she can’t comment on conclusions or depth of the investigation. She says she doesn’t know what the investigation concluded or if any further actions are being taken.

Dr. Katelyn Allers told Patheos.com in December she was touched inappropriately by Tyson during an after-party in 2009. The other accuser is a former assistant to Tyson, Ashley Watson. She says she was forced to quit her job due to his inappropriate sexual advances.