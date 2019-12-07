Bucknell Professor invited to speak at World Economic Forum

LEWISBURG – Judith Grisel, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at Bucknell University and noted researcher on addiction, has been invited to speak at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting January 21-24th in Davos, Switzerland. The Forum engages the with important political,business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.

This year’s the theme of the convention is, “Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World.” Grisel will discuss the worldwide addiction problem on the morning of Wednesday, January 22nd.

Grisel is a behavioral neuro-scientist whose research focuses on determining the root causes of drug

addiction. Sparked by her own struggle with alcohol and drug addiction more than 30 years ago, she has earned her doctorate with a focus on the neuroscience of addiction.