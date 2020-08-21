Stern Warning from Bucknell President: Students, mask up or pack up

LEWISBURG –Bucknell University President Dr. John Bravman has sent a letter to students reminding them that this is a vulnerable time and if they don’t wear masks and take proper precautions, they could be sent home for the rest of the semester.

Bravman told students many colleges and universities didn’t open for in-person instruction this fall, but they decided to open, based on the latest science, epidemiology and the implementation of a robust testing program.

Bravman said significant resources were allocated to allow for students to return safely. But, he said, less than one week into classes, they are receiving phone calls from people who are witnessing students not wearing masks and not social distancing, along with large off-campus gatherings.

Bravman added that living in a residence hall and attending in-person classes is a privilege and not a right and students can honor the Community Responsibility Agreement they signed this summer and stay on campus, or they can return home. He says those who fail to adhere to guidelines during the pandemic will find that the student conduct code and local government restrictions will be enforced.

Bravman said if outbreaks of the virus compromise the ability of faculty and staff to safely deliver a residential educational experience, or threaten the health and well-being of Lewisburg residents, he will end in-person instruction. Bravman said he does not want to do that, but will, if the facts demand such action.

Already a number of students have tested positive for COVID-19.