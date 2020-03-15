Bucknell President: Student tested for COVID-19 at Evan

LEWISBURG – A Bucknell University student has been tested for COVID-19. This comes just days after the university announced its transitioning to online learning for the rest of the year due to coronavirus concerns. In a letter to the university community, Bucknell President John Bravman says the student was recently taken to Evangelical Community Hospital and tested for a suspected COVID-19 case.

He says this individual will remain isolated in a non-residence hall location pending test results. Bravman says the student had been in self-isolation prior to testing and has had minimal exposure to the campus community. Additional safety and cleaning precautions are being taken and the university is providing support to the isolated student.

See the full letter below.

Dear Students, Faculty, Staff and Families,

I am writing to inform you that earlier today a student was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital and tested for a suspected case of COVID-19. This individual will remain isolated in a non-residence hall location pending test results.

Bucknell Student Health has been in direct contact with infection control personnel at the hospital, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health has been advised.

In the meantime, we’ve confirmed the student had been in self-isolation prior to testing and has had minimal exposure to the campus community. We are taking additional safety and cleaning precautions and are providing support to the isolated student.

The University’s Emergency Response Team continues to monitor the situation and address related academic, student affairs and facilities concerns.

I would ask all members of our campus community to continue to practice social distancing and take the necessary precautions to protect your own health and that of our community.

My best,

John